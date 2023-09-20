Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia arrive at Buddh International Circuit

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati) and reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia have arrived in India and experienced the Buddh International Circuit and its vibrant paddock ahead of the first-ever Grand Prix of India.

The riders including Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Di Giannantonio are also gearing up for an exciting journey around Delhi, where they will also immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Indian culture and heritage.

Ducati Lenovo Team - Francesco Bagnaia (Italy)

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia arrived in MotoGP in 2019 having claimed the 2018 Moto2 title. A debut MotoGP win came at Aragon in 2021 but a title charge ultimately slipped through his fingers. However, 2022 was a different story. Despite a slow start which saw him sit 91 points behind Quartararo, Bagnaia produced a stellar second half of 2022 to ultimately put him in a position to clinch the crown at the season finale. Sporting the #1 for the 2023 season, Pecco has been the rider to beat. Five Sunday victories, including three Sprint and Race doubles, sees the Italian lead the title race heading into the closing stage of the year.

J Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati) - Jorge Martin Almoguera (Spain)

Nicknamed the ‘Martinator’, Jorge Martin rose through Moto3 - a title he won in 2018 – and Moto2 as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. Martin claimed a podium in just his second MotoGP race and despite a huge crash in Portugal that saw him miss four races, the Spaniard claimed a debut win in the same year. 2022 was a winless year, but 2023 has seen Martin become a title contender again as he aims to chase down Ducati rival Bagnaia for the crown.

