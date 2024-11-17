Jorge Martin crowned MotoGP world champion, Bagnaia wins final race

Barcelona, Nov 17 (IANS) After 20 Sprints and 19 Grand Prix, everything came down to the final race of the season at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona as Jorge Martin made history at the 2024 MotoGP World Championship by becoming the first independent rider to clinch the title in the modern era. The Spaniard secured the crown despite finishing third in the final race of the season.

Even though Francesco Bagnaia took the race win, Martin's consistent performance throughout the season was enough to ensure he finished ahead in the standings.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Martin after the race.” I could not even ride in the last laps, I started crying a bit. It was a really emotional race and I want to thank my people. It has been a really long journey

Bagnaia, racing for the Ducati Lenovo Team, dominated the final Grand Prix, leading from the start and fending off strong pressure from Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, riding for Gresini Racing, finished second, completing a podium that also included Martin. The result was a fitting conclusion to a thrilling season that saw Marquez and Bagnaia deliver unforgettable performances in the final race.

The race itself was action-packed. Bagnaia made a strong start, holding off challenges from Martin and Márquez, who were both fighting for crucial positions. Martin, needing to finish at least ninth to secure the title, rode a calm and calculated race. As the laps unfolded, a battle between Aleix Espargaro and Alex Marquez for fourth place added to the excitement, with both riders showing great determination.

While Bagnaia controlled the race at the front, it was Martin's consistency that ultimately clinched the title. Despite pressure from Marquez, the #89 maintained his position and crossed the line in third, securing his maiden MotoGP World Championship.

As the 2024 season concluded, the focus shifted to the future, with Martin set to debut for Aprilia in the upcoming Barcelona Test.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.