Jordan, UN agency for Palestine refugees discuss support strategies

Amman, July 21 (IANS) Jordan and the UN agency for Palestine refugees have discussed strategies to enable the agency to continue providing services for Palestinian refugees.

During a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Amman, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi highlighted his country's continued efforts in mobilising resources to provide essential financial support for the agency, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Safadi and Lazzarini stressed the need to diversify UNRWA's funding sources under the principle of sharing burdens and invite donors to provide multi-year pledges, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Lazzarini thanked the kingdom for efforts to mobilise regional and international support for the agency, enabling the agency to overcome the financial deficit it faces.

