Jordan sends another 16 aid helicopters to Gaza

Amman, Jan 30 (IANS) Jordan sent another 16 aid helicopters to Gaza as part of its ongoing efforts to deliver assistance to the coastal enclave.

The helicopters carried 20 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid, sent in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and several other countries, Xinhua news agency reported quoting state-run Petra news agency.

Jordan is diversifying its methods of delivering aid to Gaza, with military helicopters being used to speed up the transportation of urgent and perishable supplies, particularly medical treatments and essential healthcare items.

The humanitarian delivery is set to continue for eight days, with 16 aircraft operating daily, Petra reported.

Earlier Egypt sent another 310 humanitarian aid trucks to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) reported.

"The convoy includes 20 trucks loaded with fuel," the SIS report added. The trucks would go through the Al-Auja (Nitzana) and Kerem Shalom crossings for inspection by the Israeli side before being delivered to Gaza,

Earlier in January, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasised the alignment of positions between Jordan and Denmark in supporting efforts to reach an agreement that would lead to a halt in the "aggression on Gaza."

He made the remarks in a joint press conference in Amman following a meeting with the Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, according to a statement by the ministry.

Current efforts should lead to an agreement that provides all needed to address the humanitarian disaster caused by the conflict, sending sufficient, practical, rapid, and immediate aid to Gaza, Safadi said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of ensuring the Palestinians' right to an independent state with sovereignty over the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, he said.

