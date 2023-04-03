Jordan, Iraq announce tender to build joint economic city

Amman, April 3 (IANS) Jordan and Iraq have announced an open tender to build a joint economic city on their border.

The city is scheduled to span an area of 22,000 dunums (2,200 hectares) on the Jordanian-Iraqi border, according to a statement by Jordan's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

The project includes designs, financing, management, promotion, operation and maintenance of the economic city. The deadline for submitting bids for the project is August 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iraqi-Jordanian Company for Industry, a joint venture set up by the Jordanian and Iraqi governments, will be responsible for carrying out the project.

Both sides underscored the project's importance to boost their economic cooperation and achieve industrial integration, according to the statement.

