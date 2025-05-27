Jordan, Finland discuss bilateral ties, Gaza ceasefire efforts

Amman, May 27 (IANS) Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen met here on Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, bilateral cooperation, and regional developments, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, Safadi and Valtonen emphasised the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

They also discussed regional and international diplomatic efforts ahead of the international conference on the Palestinian question, which will be co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in New York in June, expressing hope that the summit would yield tangible progress toward a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, the statement said.

Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Finland across various sectors, both bilaterally and within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union. They also reiterated their shared commitment to multilateral cooperation and the promotion of international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two Ministers reviewed preparations for a high-level side event co-hosted by Jordan and Finland during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The event will mark the 10th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security.

Discussions also touched on the situation in Syria.

Safadi emphasised the need to support Syria's reconstruction on the basis of principles that preserve the country's unity, security and stability, while combating terrorism and safeguarding the rights of all Syrians.\

Safadi praised Norway's role as chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates donor support for Palestinians, and commended its efforts to ease Gaza's humanitarian crisis and revive peace talks.

He also condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Ministers, warning of escalating tensions.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called the situation in Gaza "catastrophic" and pressed for an end to the 19-month conflict.

Eide warned that conflicts in Gaza would continue to recur unless the underlying issue -- the lack of a Palestinian state -- is addressed.

King Abdullah II of Jordan also held a meeting with Valtonen on Tuesday, during which the two sides focused on regional developments, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, according to a Royal Court statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.