Jordan evacuates 12 more citizens from Lebanon

Amman, Oct 21 (IANS) Jordan evacuated 12 citizens from Lebanon using military aircraft, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force plane landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport, delivering food supplies, relief aid, medicine, and medical equipment, reports Xinhua, quoting state-run Petra news agency.

This is the fifth evacuation flight for Jordanian nationals in Lebanon, said the ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah.

To date, 114 Jordanian citizens have been evacuated from Lebanon via Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, all of whom had registered on the evacuation platform provided by the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon.

The spokesperson said that the evacuations are part of a plan developed by the ministry in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces, Arab Army, security agencies, the Ministry of Interior, and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management.

Qudah added that since the beginning of August, 3,353 Jordanian citizens in Lebanon have returned from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who crossed into Jordan via the Jaber Border Crossing.

