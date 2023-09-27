Jordan downs 2 drones carrying drugs from Syria

Amman, Sep 27 (IANS) The Jordanian military has shot down two drug-laden drones coming from Syrian territories.

Eastern Military Region's personnel intercepted two drones carrying crystal methamphetamine in quantity, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The confiscated items were handed over to the relevant authorities, according to the report.

The Army reiterated its determination to deal with any threats on the border fronts and any attempts meant to undermine national security and intimidate its citizens, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Over the past few months, Jordan has downed several drones seeking to smuggle narcotics or arms into Jordanian territories.

