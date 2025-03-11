Jordan condemns Israel's halting electricity supply to Gaza

Amman, March 11 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's decision to halt the electricity supply to Gaza to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages.

According to a ministry statement, Israel's decision is a clear continuation of its policy of starvation and blockade against the Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

It blatantly violates the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, as well as international law, and risks reigniting tensions in Gaza, read the statement.

The ministry urged the international community to compel Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, ensure the implementation of all its provisions, restore electricity to Gaza, and reopen the designated crossings for humanitarian aid to reach all parts of the besieged enclave, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

On Sunday, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said in a video statement that he had "just signed an order to immediately stop the supply of electricity to Gaza."

Cohen stated the measure aims to pressure Hamas to release the hostages still held in Gaza. According to Israeli figures, 59 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, around 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

"We will employ all available means to ensure the return of all hostages and guarantee that Hamas will not be in Gaza the day after (the war)," Cohen said.

Israel has blocked aid shipments, including food, into Gaza since March 2, after the first 42-day phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire expired.

Earlier Hamas has said that there were positive signs regarding negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel would send a delegation to Doha for truce talks.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou said on Saturday in a press statement that "the efforts of Egyptian and Qatari mediators are ongoing to finalise the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and initiate negotiations for its second phase, with positive indicators in that direction".

