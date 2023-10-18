Joju George is a hardened, brutal cop in ‘Antony’ teaser

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Joju George’s film ‘Antony’ has released its official teaser. An action-thriller-drama film, the movie sees the actor in a new avatar as a hardened, brutal, and not-to-be-messed-with police officer.

The teaser is somewhat vague on the details regarding the storyline, though it seems that some murders have been taking place by an underground network of gangsters, who are without any mercy.

The police who are investigating the murders then take the name of Antony, who is played by Joju George. An old bearded man, Antony appears to be a kind of brutal killer as he walks on to the water in slow-mo with a cleaver in hand.

Investigating what is going on, Antony ends up fighting a bunch of thugs whom he ends up making minced meat out of using a cricket bat, as he bashes their heads on the ground. Joju George appears to be a very silent, loner type of man in this footage.

The footage then cuts to actress Kalyani Priyadarshan knocking out her opponent with a massive punch, as she is standing inside the box ring sweating while Joju George is standing outside his van, thinking of something and smiling.

The legendary Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy has done a great job in presenting a very intriguing clip which highlights a very interesting plot, while also revealing very little of what is actually going on.

Much like a lot of his features, the teaser for ‘Antony’ also packs an aesthetic which mixes both realistic scenarios with outlandish action which is a pleasure to watch.

With a script penned by Rajesh Varma and a music score by composer Jakes Bejoy, the movie is produced by Einstin Zac Paul. ‘Antony’ stars actors Joju George, Kalayani Priyadarshan, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Asha Sharath, Vijayaraghavan, Appani Sarath, and Sijoy Varghese in pivotal roles.

The movie will hit cinemas at an unknown date in 2023.

