Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers

London, July 11 (IANS) Joe Root added another golden chapter to his illustrious Test career on Friday at Lord’s, crafting his 37th Test hundred in style to become the most prolific active century-maker in the format during the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, here at the Lord's.

The England star resumed Day 2 of the third Test against India on 99 not out and reached the milestone with a boundary off the very first delivery, slicing Jasprit Bumrah through gully for four. It was a fitting way to bring up a landmark hundred — his first of the ongoing Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series.

Root became the first player in the world to score 3,000 Test runs against India, a milestone achieved over 60 innings since his debut against them in 2012. He also equalled Steve Smith with 11 Test centuries against India, the joint-most by any batter.

While Smith achieved the mark in just 46 innings, Root’s tally reflects his remarkable consistency and longevity at the highest level. Only Don Bradman (19 vs England), Jack Hobbs (12 vs Australia), and Sunil Gavaskar (13 vs West Indies) have more centuries against a single opponent in Test history.

What makes Root’s feat even more special is the setting. This was his eighth Test hundred at the Lord’s, making him the leading century-maker at the iconic venue in its 141-year Test history. He overtook legends like Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan, who each had six centuries at the ground.

Root’s love affair with the Lord’s has now seen him score hundreds in three consecutive Tests at the venue, following scores of 143 and 103 in his previous two innings — a rare feat matched only by Sir Jack Hobbs and Michael Vaughan among Englishmen.

With this innings, Root moved past Steve Smith (36 centuries) to become the leading Test centurion among active players. Only four players in the history of the game now stand ahead of him: Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38).

