J&K taekwondo player Danish Manzoor signs contract with Bulgarian combat sports tech company

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Indian Taekwondo team athlete Danish Manzoor of Jammu & Kashmir, signed a contract with a Bulgarian-based Combat Sports tech Company Fight Scout.

The duration of the contract will be one year starting from November, 2023 and Danish will be officially representing them at a global stage.

Danish has recently represented India in a historic first-ever World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond G4 Olympic Ranking event in Gangwon, South Korea, where he was ranked 5th.

He has previously competed at the Israel Open G2 ranking event and is eying for the next Olympics.

