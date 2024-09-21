J&K polls: Apni Party issues show cause notice to Muntazir Mohiuddin for supporting Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Apni Party in J&K issued a show cause notice to its candidate on Saturday for withdrawing from the contest in the Budgam Assembly constituency in support of Omar Abdullah.

Muntazir Mohiuddin, Apni Party candidate pitched against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced support for the NC leader thereby withdrawing from the contest.

Apni Party on Saturday issued a show cause notice to Muntazir for this gross act of violation of party discipline, but the die is cast. Apni Party candidate has withdrawn from the contest in the constituency.

On Friday, Muntazir said that the people of J&K had been stripped of their rights and added that it was crucial to elect a leader who could fight for their interests.

“After consulting with friends and well-wishers, I withdrew my nomination papers in favour of Omar Abdullah. My friends unanimously agreed that supporting the former Chief Minister is the right decision,” he said.

Omar has welcomed Muntazir’s announcement and said his support would strengthen his campaign and bring victory closer.

The former Chief Minister will also contest the Assembly election from the Ganderbal Assembly constituency.

