J&K Police refutes rumours of non-local workers being asked to leave Valley

Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Tuesday dispelled rumours that non-local workers were being asked by the administration to leave the Valley in the aftermath of the Gagangir terrorist attack in which seven people were killed.

Kashmir zone police, quoting IGP (Kashmir) said on its official X handle on Tuesday that the rumours being spread on social media that non-local workers were being asked by the administration to leave the Valley, are false.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to ensure security and fostering a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation”, police said.

Police also advised the public not to pay any heed to such false information on social media.

The contradiction by the police followed former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti’s post on her X-handle, “After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the Valley immediately.

“While I understand their obvious sense of panic, but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution. Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country.

“J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror free elections & this knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise. Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states. Request Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah & LG @manojsinha_ ji to intervene & at least give them enough time.”

Seven people were killed and four injured when two masked foreign terrorists fired at the workers’ camp of APCO construction company in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

Those killed include a local doctor and six non-local workers.

The workers were engaged in building the Gagangir-Sonamarg tunnel at Z-Morh on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

The tunnel is being built to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road so that Sonamarg becomes a round-the-year tourist destination. This will help the local economy and also create employment for the locals.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced ex-gratia relief to the families of the victims.

APCO company has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh as immediate relief to the next of kin of the victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of the local doctor, Shahnawaz of Budgam district who was killed along with six other people by the terrorists at Gagangir.

CM Omar Abdullah has announced that the J&K government will bear all the educational expenses of the slain doctor’s son.

