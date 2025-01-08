J&K Police recover 8 kg heroin from car in Srinagar, two arrested

Srinagar, Jan 8 (IANS) A major drug racket was busted by the J&K Police, said officials here on Wednesday, adding that two peddlers were arrested and a consignment of eight kg heroin was recovered.

A police statement said that in a successful anti-narcotic operation, police in Srinagar district arrested two drug peddlers from whom eight kg of heroin was recovered.

“A ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) was established by police station Qamarwari in Srinagar after receiving specific information about the movement of a consignment of narcotics. At Barthana a vehicle was stopped for checking. Six kg of heroin was recovered from under the driver’s seat and two kg was recovered from other two persons in the vehicle," read the statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Anas Ajaz Awan of Dildar Tangdhar, Kupwara, and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh of Channipora, Tangdhar Kupwara.

“The narcotics and the vehicle used in the commission of crime have been seized as evidence. A case under sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Parimpora. Further investigation is going on," the statement mentioned.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan as part of cross-border drug trafficking network,” police said.

J&K Police has been pursuing the linkages to dismantle various drug syndicates and also identify and arrest all those involved in the illicit trade.

Along with this, the security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

These operations followed some dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists after the peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in the union territory. Intelligence agencies say that the peaceful conduct of elections witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan. The agencies say the terror handlers have directed terrorists in J&K to give the dying terrorism its last push in the union territory and the smuggling of narcotics is a part of the tactics

