J&K Police, BSF carry out joint patrolling along IB in Samba

Jammu, Dec 6 (IANS) J&K Police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) troopers carried out joint patrolling along the international border (IB) in Samba district on Friday, officials said.

Officials said J&K Police and BSF carried out the joint exercise to strengthen the security grid along the IB.

"SSP Samba, Virinder Singh Manhas, and the Commandants of BSF's 65th and 159th Battalions participated in the intensive patrolling exercise aimed at assessing security preparedness and strategic locations along the India-Pakistan border in the Ghagwal-Samba sector. The joint forces inspected various streams, culverts and canals to identify potential vulnerabilities in the region. They also interacted with local residents to enhance police-public coordination and encourage timely sharing of information about any suspicious person with law enforcement agencies," an official said.

During the exercise, the officers interacted with jawans and asked them to remain extra vigilant and cautious while performing their duties to avert any eventuality.

"Various parameters and measures vis-a-vis security were also discussed to further strengthen the border security grid in the district," the official said.

Officials added that ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain visited the Special Operations Group (SOG) camps in the Bani-Machedi axis near Kathua to review the operational preparedness in the district.

"The ADGP was accompanied by Inspector General CRPF, Jammu Sector, R. Gopala Krishna Rao and SSP Kathua, Shobhit Saxena. ADGP inspected the infrastructure, equipment, and training facilities at the SOG camps in Lowang and Duggaini. He interacted with the SOG personnel and reviewed the security arrangements, counter-insurgency strategies, and preparedness for addressing emerging challenges in the border district. The ADGP directed the personnel to remain vigilant and to take proactive measures to prevent crime and terrorism. He encouraged the teams to maintain high levels of alertness, professionalism, and collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the region, an official said.

"Security along the borders across Jammu has been strengthened to thwart any attempt by terrorists to infiltrate this side during the winter," the official said.

This follows intelligence reports that the handlers of terror across the Line of Control (LoC) are trying to push terrorists into J&K before mountain passes get closed by heavy snowfall. The LoC between India and Pakistan is 740 km long while the IB is 192 km long in J&K.

