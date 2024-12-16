J&K: PoK teenager repatriated after he crossed LoC inadvertently in Poonch

Jammu, Dec 16 (IANS) A teenager from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was repatriated after six days on Monday after he inadvertently crossed the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that a teenager identified as Saliq Hussain son of Khalid Hussain of Bandi Abasspur had crossed the LoC on December 11 and was immediately taken into custody by the army.

“On questioning of the teenager, it was revealed that he had lost his way and crossed the LoC. Soon the Indian Army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and Saliq was handed over to them at Chakan Da Bagh crossing in Poonch district this evening after completion of all formalities,” officials said.

The gate at Chakan Da Bagh LoC crossing was opened at 5 pm today for 25 minutes to enable the teenager’s repatriation, an official added.

The army has heightened vigil on the LoC after intelligence agencies said that terrorists are waiting at the launching pads across the LoC to sneak into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed by this season’s snowfall.

Security forces and police are acting in complete synergy with each other to ensure that the terrorists are eliminated before they create any major security-related problems.

After the peaceful people participative Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections in J&K, intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terror from across the border have become impatient and they have directed the terrorists to give the dying terrorism in J&K the last push.

Terrorists have carried out some dastardly attacks on civilians, police, security forces and the army after the peaceful conduct of elections in J&K.

The L-G also chaired a top-level security review meeting in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in J&K. He gave orders to the security forces to target terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the ecosystem of terror in J&K.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.