J&K: L-G terminates services of two govt employees for terror links

Jammu, Nov 29 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated the services of two government employees for their terror links.

The Lt governor has used powers under article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution to terminate the services of Zakir Abbas, a school teacher in Kishtwar district and Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist with the Health Department in Kulgam district.

“The action followed an investigation that confirmed their links to terrorist organisations”, officials said.

Abdul Rehman Naika was found to have links with terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Naika, a resident of Devsar in Kulgam district, had played a role in the 2021 killing of nationalist political figure Ghulam Hassan Lone, whose sons serve in the security forces. Naika was involved in plotting Lone’s assassination to spread fear among patriotic citizens.

“Investigation revealed Naika’s activities as an overground worker (OGW). He engaged in reconnaissance for terror attacks, facilitating safe passage for terrorists and nurturing a pro-terror ecosystem in Kulgam and neighbouring districts.

“He was arrested with grenades and AK-47 ammunition and confessed to planning attacks under directions from Pakistani handlers.

“He misused his position as a government employee to aid terrorists while being paid with taxpayer’s money”, officials said.

Officials added that Zahir Abbas, who holds a degree from the Aligarh Muslim University, was arrested in 2020 for sheltering Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. He provided logistical support, including arms and ammunition, and shared intelligence on the security forces’ movements with handlers in Pakistan.

“Zahir betrayed his role as an educator by aiding terror outfits and even posed a risk of radicalising students,” officials said.

Even in jail, according to intelligence agencies, Abbas engaged in radical activities.

“These cases highlight how terror groups infiltrate government systems to secure funding and operational support,” officials said.

