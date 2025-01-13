J&K L-G, CM Omar extend warm wishes on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, emphasises togetherness, prosperity

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed heartfelt greetings to the public on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, wishing joy, peace, and prosperity to all who celebrate these festivals.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of togetherness and joy that festivals like Lohri bring, allowing individuals to unite and share moments of happiness amid their busy lives. He expressed his hope that these celebrations would lead to an era filled with peace, harmony, and prosperity for the region.

As per the official social media account of the Information & PR Department of the Union Territory of J&K, he remarked, “Lohri holds a special significance, symbolising the vibrant culture and traditions of our land. May these celebrations strengthen bonds and spread warmth and happiness among everyone.”

Omar Abdullah extended his best wishes to all communities observing these festivals and prayed for a bright and successful future for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also sent his warmest greetings to the people on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, celebrated on January 13 and 14, respectively.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor stated: “On the joyous occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my greetings and felicitations to all and wish them health, happiness, and prosperity. These traditional festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm and rejoicing, provide us a pious occasion to salute the indomitable spirit of our hardworking farmers and to recognise their invaluable contribution to J&K's growth. May these festivals bring prosperity and joy to all.”

Lohri and Makar Sankranti are significant harvest festivals in India that signify the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Lohri, particularly observed in Punjab and other northern regions, involves bonfires, dancing, and sharing food. Makar Sankranti, celebrated in various northern Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, focuses on prayers and acts of charity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.