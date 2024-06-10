J&K L-G chairs security meeting to bring perpetrators of Reasi terror attack to justice

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a high-level security review meeting focused on bringing the perpetrators of Sunday's Reasi terror attack to justice.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the J&K Police and the civil administration at the police headquarters here.

After the meeting, Sinha said in a post on X: “Chaired a security review meeting with the officials of J&K Police and Civil Administration. I assure the people that those behind the attack on pilgrims in Reasi and those aiding and abetting them will be punished."

On Sunday, nine pilgrims were killed and many others were injured at Reasi in Jammu division after terrorists targeted a bus carrying the pilgrims near the Shiv Khori temple, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge.

