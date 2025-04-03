J&K govt raises marriage assistance to Rs 75,000 for AAY category girls

Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has enhanced the Financial Assistance under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS) for poor girls, increasing the amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards, an official said on Thursday.

An order issued by the Department of Social Welfare stated that in partial modification of Government Order No.49-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated March 22, 2022, the financial assistance has been increased to Rs 75,000 (one time) for eligible AAY category girls of marriageable age under the scheme.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that it is a step towards dignity and empowerment, adding that the government stands committed to uplifting every household in need.

“This support will be directly credited before marriage via DBT,” he said.

The decision follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Budget Speech on March 7, in which he announced a series of pro-poor initiatives, including the enhancement of marriage assistance for AAY-category girls.

The revised scheme will take effect from April 1, 2025.

"To ensure transparency and efficiency, the financial aid will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system before the marriage," the Chief Minister said.

In another major welfare initiative, the J&K government has approved the distribution of additional food grains free of cost to AAY households with four or more members under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"This move aims to strengthen food security for the region’s most vulnerable families and fulfills a key commitment made in Budget 2025-26," the Chief Minister added.

Omar Abdullah hailed the initiative as a significant pro-people decision, emphasising that the government is delivering on its promises.

“We are committed to ensuring food security for our most vulnerable families. Under this initiative, all AAY households will receive additional food grains free of cost. Each beneficiary in a family with four or more members will get up to 10 kg of food grains, reinforcing our commitment to social welfare,” he stated.

Furthering his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister had also flagged off the Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative - a free government bus service for women - on April 1 from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC).

Speaking at the launch event, Omar Abdullah said: “This initiative will create an environment where women feel empowered to travel freely, without financial constraints. It marks another step towards ensuring gender equality and mobility for women across Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Omar Abdullah-led government has fulfilled yet another promise by implementing Zero Stamp Duty on property transfers through Gift Deeds within blood relations.

In this regard, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued S.O. 75, dated 27th March 2025, under Section 9(a) of the Stamp Act, 1977, to remit Stamp Duty on such transfers.

The term “Blood Relations” includes parents, siblings, children, and grandparents. This notification has come into force w.e.f. 1st April 2025.

