J&K: Encounter underway in Kishtwar district

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, an army official said on Wednesday.

He said that based on a specific intelligence report, a joint search operation was launched in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar.

“Contact has been established with the terrorists, and the operation is in progress,” he said.

The anti-militant operation started on the day the annual Amarnath Yatra begins after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago, like the Chenab valley, which was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level.

The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir valley from Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

They add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu, involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The terror attacks also go on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.