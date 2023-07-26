J&K CS bats for meeting housing demands of city dwellers

Sringar, July 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday asked the officers of the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to come up with a comprehensive policy for meeting the housing needs of the urban population, especially that of the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

Chief Secretary said that since population of the urban areas is increasing fast, there is significant rise in demand for housing in cities.

He said that it is imperative on the part of the Department to be alive to this aspect of urban management and called for saturating the housing demands under PMAY (U) for the benefit of urban poor.

He said that the unplanned construction of houses in cities is putting lot of pressure on the already shrinking land resources. In view of it, the Department has the added responsibility of providing affordable and planned housing provisions to people in urban areas.

He asked for identifying suitable land for vertical development in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

He also stressed on further improving the ranks of these cities in terms of cleanliness.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.