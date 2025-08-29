J&K Crime Branch lodges FIRs against 2 notorious fraudsters in land scam

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) The Kashmir wing of the J&K Crime Branch said on Friday it has registered two separate FIRs against two notorious fraudsters in a land fraud case.

A Crime Branch statement said the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has registered two cases of land fraud against Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, resident of Nowgam (Srinagar) and Shabir Ahmad Wani, son of Mohammad Ismail Wani, resident of Lasjan (Srinagar), involving deceitful property sales, cheating, forging revenue documents and criminal breach of trust.

"One case has been registered upon a complaint submitted by a woman who alleged that accused Bhat sold her a piece of land measuring 1 kanal and 5 marlas situated at Moza, Balhama, under Survey No. 312 Min, Khewat No. 27 and Khata No. 200 against a payment of Rs 25 lakh. However, no land was provided to her, and instead, the said land has been sold to some other person.

“The cheques issued by the accused as repayment were dishonoured."

“Another case has been registered upon a complaint received from one individual wherein it was alleged that the accused individuals Bhat and Wani sold the complainant a patch of land measuring 1 kanal and 10 marlas situated at Balhama, Patha Chowk, Srinagar failing under survey No 1683/315 Min, Khewat No. 45 and Khata No. 317 against a payment of Rs 73 lakh for which a sale deed also registered. However, the accused individuals, in connivance with Revenue officials, fabricated revenue records and sold the said land to some other person, thus grabbing an amount of Rs 73 lakh.".

The statement said that both Bhat and Wani were also involved in a previous case (FIR No. 14/2025) and had been arrested earlier by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, for similar offences.

It said that the Economic Offences Wing has launched thorough investigations into both cases. |Any involvement of officials of third parties will be pursued strictly under the law. Further action shall follow based on the outcome of the investigation," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.