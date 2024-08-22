J&K Assembly polls: Over 23.27L voters eligible to vote in 1st phase

Srinagar, Aug 22 (IANS) More than 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held on September 18, across the 24 Assembly constituencies in seven districts of the Union Territory, the Chief Electoral Officer said on Thursday in a statement.

J&K CEO P. K. Pole has said that a total of 23.27 lakh people, including 1.23 lakh first-time voters, will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the state Assembly polls on September 18.

"As per the latest data of electoral rolls available, there is a total of 23,27,543 lakh voters, who are eligible to vote during the first phase of the J&K Assembly. Out of them, there are 11,76,441 male and 11,51,042 female voters along with 60 third-gender electors," the CEO said in the statement.

Underlining the significance of the role to be played by the youth of J&K in strengthening democracy, the CEO added that as many as 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Assembly election.

"These 5.66 lakh young electors are between the age of 18 to 29 and include 1,23,922 first-time voters between the age of 18-19 years, with 65,542 of them male and 58380 female electors."

"In Phase I, 28,310 persons with disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 voters above the age of 85 are eligible to cast their vote."

"In the first phase across 24 Assembly constituencies, both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, are going to polls on September 18."

"The notification has been issued for Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam districts in Kashmir division; and Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts in Jammu division."

"In Kashmir division, 16 Assembly constituencies comprising Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam; whereas in Jammu division, 8 Assembly constituencies, including, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal are scheduled to go for polls in the Phase-I of the Assembly election."

The notification for the first phase of polling was released on August 20 and the last date for filing the nominations is August 27, the CEO said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.