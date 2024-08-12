J&K: 9 terrorist associates arrested in Kathua (Lead)

Jammu, Aug 12 (IANS) Nine terrorist associates involved in the killing of four soldiers were arrested by police on Monday in J&K’s Kathua district, an official said.

They have been identified as Mohd Lateef alias Haji Lateef, resident of Ambe Naal, district Kathua; Akhter Ali, resident of Ambe Nall, district Kathua; Saddam, resident of Bhadu Billawar, district Kathua; Kushal, resident of Bhadu Billawar, district Kathua; Noorani, resident of Juthana, district Kathua; Maqbool, resident of Soffian, district Kathua; and Liaquat, Kasim Din and Khadim alias Qazi, resident of Kattal, Bhadu, Billawar.

“Haji Lateef is the kingpin of network. He acted as a guide/logistics etc for the groups of terrorists passing through the area. He engaged and directed others in their role as guide /food provider in the area,” the official said.

He said that the kingpin, in active collusion with terrorist handlers across the border, played a crucial role in receiving the foreign terrorists after their illegal and surreptitious entry into India in the Samba-Kathua sector.

“The module besides providing initial shelter, food and other minor logistics was also responsible for guiding them to the upper reaches of the mountains and jungles of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda districts around the Kilash mountain which is at the centre of the tri-junction of these three districts,” the official said.

He added that the members of the module have confirmed that the three terrorists killed in the Gandoh encounter had taken the help of the module in hiding and travelling without being detected till they reached the upper reaches.

“At least 50 persons living in temporary Dhokes (Summer Kutcha huts) in the upper reaches and mountains have been investigated for coming in contact with the foreign terrorists for either providing food, shelter or communication help.

“Only a few did not report to the police and some have accepted money from the terrorists. Those who have reported to police in time are being treated as innocent. The liability of others, however, is being examined including prayer connection with the terrorists and their handlers,” he said.

