J&K: 23 killed, 100 injured in Kishtwar cloudburst; Omar Abdullah cancels ‘At Home’ (2nd Ld)

Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah decided to cancel the ‘At Home’ in connection with Independence Day due to the Kishtwar tragedy that has left 23 dead and over 100 injured after a massive cloudburst hit Chositi village in Padder sub-division of Kishtwar district on Thursday.

“In light of the tragedy caused by the cloud burst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the 'At Home' tea party tomorrow evening,” Omar Abdullah informed on the X.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations.

“The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned,” the Chief Minister informed.

Following the cloudburst, the J&K government under Omar Abdullah have shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment, while helicopters have been pressed into service to evacuate the injured people.

MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh confirmed that the cloudburst hit Chositi, adding that the rescue operation has already started.

Singh said rescue teams have already been dispatched to the site to carry out damage assessment and provide necessary rescue and medical assistance.

He assured that his office is receiving regular updates and all possible support will be extended to the affected area.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said on X, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. “Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X: “I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations. I’m not going to be speaking to channels or news agencies.”

He said that the government will share information as and when possible.

Leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma of the BJP, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar have left for the affected village to lead rescue efforts.

Sharma said that the incident occurred at the last point where four-wheelers are parked and several temporary shops are set up for the Shri Machail Yatra.

According to ADC Kishtwar, the Machail Yatra has been suspended until further notice. He urged the public not to panic, assuring that all available resources, including SDRF, Red Cross, and other government machinery, are engaged in rescue operations.

The area falls under a shadow zone, making communication difficult. Unconfirmed reports indicate significant damage to structures and a possible loss of life, though official confirmation is awaited.

“Yes, we have reports of a cloudburst. We have sent rescue teams to the village,” said SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh.

Locals report that the region’s remoteness, heavy rains, and poor connectivity are hampering access and updates.

Further details are awaited.

