JJP will contest 25-30 seats in Rajasthan: Dushyant Chautala

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Singh Chautala on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of looting the state for the past five years.

Addressing a youth dialogue programme organised by the Jannayak Janata Party in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday, Chautala said: "Even today the (Rajasthan) government is trying to confuse the people of the state with advertisements. But the people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply to Congress' lies."

"Our aim is to contest 25 to 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan and strengthen the party cadre here. In the past, Ajay Singh Chautala had won from Danta Ramgarh, while Chaudhary Devi Lal had won the Lok Sabha elections from Sikar. Today people from their areas are joining us enthusiastically," he added.

JJP will celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Sikar on September 25, party officials said.

