Jharkhand's dreams are that of BJP's: PM Modi at Jameshdpur rally

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Sunday after flagging off the six Vande Bharat trains and laying foundation stones for several other developmental projects.

He greeted the crowd with "Johar," a traditional salutation in Jharkhand, and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception despite heavy rains.

"I had promised to meet all of you personally, but due to bad weather conditions, the helicopter was not able to take off. That is why I decided to come to Jamshedpur by road. When people came to know that I was travelling by road, despite heavy rains, they came to greet me along the way, holding flags. This love and blessing is the biggest gift of my life," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the state's historical significance, he said, "This is the land of revolution and sacrifices. This is the land of penance, sacrifice and blessings of 'Bhagwan' Birsa Munda, who gave a push to the dreams of Independent India through entrepreneurs like Jamshedji Tata. I bow to this great land of Jharkhand."

He emphasised the developmental strides Jharkhand has made, particularly the inauguration of six new Vande Bharat trains, which promise modern, high-speed travel for the people, especially benefiting the middle class and entrepreneurs.

During the speech, the Prime Minister proudly shared that thousands of people in Jharkhand had received "pukka" houses under the PM Awas Yojana, with a significant number of them being allotted to women.

He connected this with the Karma Puja festival, where sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers, symbolising his own offering of houses as a "blessing" from a brother.

The Prime Minister also recalled the support he received during the Lok Sabha elections, thanking the people of Jharkhand for standing by him in the face of the Opposition.

"And the world saw, on one hand, the whole Opposition was desperate to defeat Modi, by spreading fake narratives and rumours, and on the other hand your blessings, which weighed heavy on all of their tactics. And I thank you for your love and blessings," he said.

He emphasised the deep relationship between the BJP and Jharkhand, reminding the crowd that it was under BJP governance that Jharkhand gained separate statehood and saw educational initiatives for tribal communities, including the establishment of over 100 Eklavya schools.

Highlighting the BJP's achievements, PM Modi mentioned, "Jharkhand's dreams are the dreams of BJP. I ask you, under whose government did Jharkhand get the separate statehood? It was the BJP government. Who took note of the backward districts of the state through the Akanshi Jila Yojana, it was the BJP government. Which government started the Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Diwas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda? It was the BJP government."

He contrasted the BJP's focus on development with previous governments that, he said, exploited Jharkhand's rich mineral resources without giving back to the state.

PM Modi also assured people that if the BJP is elected in the state, it will leave no stone unturned for Jharkhand's development, strengthening its ties with the state for the future.

