Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren knocks SC doors against ED summons

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court against summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to him in connection with a money laundering case.

The writ petition has been instituted under Article 32 of the Constitution through advocate Shweta Singh Parihar in the top court as per the details available on the apex court’s website.

ED summoned Soren to appear before it on August 24 in connection with the land grabbing case, where the central agency has already arrested 13 people, including an IAS officer.

Soren had also skipped an interrogation on August 14 seeking more time from the central agency.

Previously, the Chief Minister was questioned in connection with the illegal mining case for around 10 hours along with his wife at ED's Ranchi office.

During investigation, it has been revealed that the accused used documents from 1932 to wrongfully seize people's lands and would tell the victims that their lands had already been sold by their fathers or grandfathers.

The accused allegedly took possession of the lands given on lease to the army and fraudulently sold them elsewhere.

Although the case is from Jharkhand, its ramifications are extended to Bihar and Kolkata.

