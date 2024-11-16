Jhansi fire tragedy: SP slams Yogi govt, demand UP health minister’s resignation

Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday launched a scathing critique of Yogi Adityanath government over Jhansi hospital fire tragedy, accusing it of gross negligence of state’s health index and demanded that the health minister Brajesh Pathak steps down from his post over horrific fire at Laxmibai medical college that killed 10 infants and left 16 more in critical state.

SP leaders RK Chaudhary and Juhi Singh, speaking to IANS said that the UP health minister Brajesh Pathak must be held accountable for death of 10 newborn at Jhansi hospital and he must quit.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital, where 54 infants were admitted. While 45 babies were rescued, the devastating loss of life has sparked state-wide outrage.

Talking to IANS, RK Chaudhary said, "Whatever happened in Jhansi is deeply distressing."

"This is a complete failure of the government. Ten children have lost their lives, and many others are affected. While the government focuses on dividing people on basis of religion, it neglects the basic duties of safeguarding its citizens," he said, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Chaudhary further criticised Yogi government, remarking, "The rich are getting richer and the poor continue to suffer. The health department, led by Brajesh Pathak, is directly responsible for this tragedy. It’s a sad reflection of a government more interested in politics than in public welfare."

Echoing Chaudhary's sentiment, SP leader Juhi Singh accused Health Minister Brajesh Pathak of gross negligence and corruption.

"The health minister is nothing more than a 'TV minister' who is indifferent to the tragedy. The deaths of these children are a result of his incompetence. I demand his resignation immediately, and that of the top officers involved," she said.

She also called for a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for the negligence are held accountable.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Principal Health Secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. UP CM has called for swift inquiry, directing the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DGP) to submit probe report within 12 hours.

