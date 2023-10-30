JD(U) leaders from UP want Nitish Kumar to contest Phulpur seat

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) In a significant political development, leaders of Janata Dal (United) in Uttar Pradesh have made a fervent appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the prestigious Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency from the country's largest state.

A high-level delegation representing JD(U) from Uttar Pradesh have met the Bihar Chief Minister in Patna in this regard.

Led by Satyendra Patel, the Convener of Uttar Pradesh JD(U) unit, the delegation included about 75 prominent party leaders and dedicated workers hailing from 10 different Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Patel expressed the party's readiness to contest nearly two dozen Lok Sabha seats within Uttar Pradesh, emphasising their meticulous preparations that extend to the grassroots level.

He stressed their earnest plea for Nitish Kumar to run from the Phulpur constituency, illustrating their intention to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and secure a resounding victory, both in their home state and across the nation.

"Phulpur holds a legacy of being the constituency of Prime Ministers," said Patel.

