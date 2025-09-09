Jay Gupta joins East Bengal FC on four-year deal

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) East Bengal FC have officially confirmed the signing of India international defender Jay Gupta on a four-year contract from FC Goa for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Gupta played an important role in FC Goa’s Kalinga Super Cup triumph earlier this year, and back-to-back ISL semi-final hauls, including a second-place finish in the league phase last season. He will wear jersey number 27.

Gupta expressed his enthusiasm about joining the iconic club, saying, “I am honored to join a massive institution like East Bengal. I would like to express my gratitude to the Emami East Bengal management and Coach Oscar for showing faith in my abilities. I made my national team debut in Kolkata last year, so it’s indeed special to now play for a big club like East Bengal from this great city.

"I can’t wait to make my debut for the Red & Gold Brigade, contribute to the team’s success, experience and win derbies, and bring joy to all the East Bengal supporters. Joy East Bengal!”

Hailing from Pune, Gupta is known for his football intelligence, physicality and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. The 23-year-old can operate as a left-back or left centre-back, thus bringing versatility to the Red & Gold Brigade’s backline.

Welcoming Gupta to the squad, Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East Bengal FC said, “Jay is a young and dynamic defender with immense potential and proven quality at both club and international levels His arrival adds the versatility that we’ve been seeking in our first team’s backline.”

After honing his skills in the youth ranks of the erstwhile FC Pune City, Gupta ventured abroad, training and playing in Portugal with clubs like GDS Cascais and Estoril Praia B, and later in Spain with Ebre Escola Esportiva.

Returning to India in mid-2023, Gupta quickly established himself at FC Goa, where he made 52 appearances over two seasons. In 42 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances so far, Gupta has logged 2 goals, 3 assists, 10 clean sheets, 23 interceptions, 51 successful tackles, 200 successful duels and 49 clearances across 2,860 minutes. His standout performance included earning the ISL Emerging Player of the Month award for October 2023.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Gupta is a talented left-footed full-back. His ability to push forward and contribute to the attack, combined with his defensive solidity, makes him a valuable asset. His impressive performances for FC Goa and international exposure are strong indicators of his quality.”

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