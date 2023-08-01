Japan's unemployment rate at 2.5% in June

Tokyo, Aug 1 (IANS) Japan's unemployment rate in June stood at 2.5 per cent, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate slightly dropped from 2.6 per cent a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.01 percentage points from May to 1.30.

The ratio equates to 130 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

In June, the total number of unemployed people stood at 1.79 million, the Ministry said, down for the second month.

Of these, people leaving jobs of their own volition was down 1 per cent at 710,000 people.

The number of people who were dismissed from work dropped 2 per cent from the previous month to 470,000 people, the Ministry's data showed.

