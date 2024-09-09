Japan: LDP-backed candidate wins Ginowan mayor election in Okinawa

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Atsushi Sakima, a candidate backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won the mayoral election in Ginowan, a city in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa that hosts a US military base.

Sakima, 60, served as mayor from 2012 to 2018. He backs the closure of US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, located in a residential area of the city, and its move to the less populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago, in line with former Mayor Masanori Matsugawa, whose sudden death in July triggered the vote, reports Kyodo news.

The newly elected Mayor was also backed by the LDP's junior coalition partner, the Komeito party. He defeated Isao Tobaru (65) a former city assembly member who opposed the base's relocation to Henoko.

Tobaru had the support of opposition parties and All Okinawa Kaigi, an anti-relocation coalition of political parties and civic groups that also backs Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, a prominent anti-base figure.

The central government has been pushing ahead with the relocation plan, and in an unprecedented move late last year overrode the objections of local authorities and approved a modified landfill plan by proxy. Construction work began in January.

Even after its reversion from US control in 1972 following the end of World War II in August 1945, Okinawa remains home to the bulk of US military facilities in Japan.

Voter turnout was 53.27 per cent, down 10.22 percentage points from the previous contest. A third candidate, local businessman Takashi Higa, also competed in the race.

