Japan continues to swelter in soaring temperatures, heatstroke alerts

Tokyo, Aug 18 (IANS) Japan, on Sunday, recorded high temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, and authorities have issued strict heatstroke warnings, urging residents to take precautions.

Clear skies from Kyushu to Tohoku contributed to rapid temperature increases, with some regions expected to see highs exceeding normal body temperature during the day.

The highest recorded temperature reached 36.6 degrees Celsius in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Wakayama, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cities such as Kumamoto and Nagoya also experienced extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 36.4 degrees Celsius, local weather forecasts showed.

With temperatures forecast to peak as high as 38 in Nagoya, Tokyo is expected to experience 35 degrees Celsius. A broad swath of Japan, from Okinawa to the Kanto-Koshin region, remained under a heatstroke alert on Sunday.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities in non-air-conditioned environments, stay hydrated and wear light clothing.

