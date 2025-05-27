Janet Jackson: I don’t consider myself an icon

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson, who has been honoured with the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards after performing on television for the first time in seven years, said that she doesn’t consider herself an “icon”.

The star performed a medley ahead of receiving the night’s special award, reports deadline.com.

“I am so honored and so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon,” she said during her acceptance speech.

She added: “My family, myself, our dream was to… It wasn’t ever to be famous, we weren’t always like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing. Fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

Jackson said that her story and her family’s story was “truly an American story,” and added:, “This would have only happened in America.”

“The one thing that I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed,” she said before thanking everyone in her team.

Jackson thanked her family, “who have been the biggest supporters,” and also acknowledged her fans.

“Because of you and God, I’m standing right here,” Jackson said about her fans.

“I wanna thank the AMAs for this honor, which I am humbly grateful. And last, but not least, keep God in every part of your life because that’s where he wants to be.”

Other winners at the AMAs included Eminem for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, SZA was voted Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song, while Becky G was voted Favorite Female Latin Artist.

Janet is known for her innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records, as well as elaborate stage shows. She is the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.