Jamshedpur FC sign Spanish midfielder Javier Hernandez ahead of ISL season

Jamshedpur, July 25 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC have bolstered their firepower with the signing of Spanish midfielder Javier Hernandez on Thursday. The 35-year-old midfielder brings a wealth of experience in Indian football boasting creative playmaking capabilities and attacking gameplay that will strengthen the midfield.

Hernandez's trophy cabinet has been enriched by his Indian adventure. His notable titles include the Indian Super League championship with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2019-20, the Durand Cup in 2022, and runners-up finish in ISL 2022-23 with Bengaluru FC.

The midfielder's Indian odyssey has spanned five years, with notable stints at Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan, resulting in 21 goals and 17 assists in the Indian Super League. His stint at Bengaluru FC from 2022-24 was especially memorable for him as the team won the 2022 Durand Cup and finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 Indian Super League playoffs.

Hernandez was thrilled with the move to Jamshedpur FC and said, "I'm delighted to join Jamshedpur FC, a move that heralds an exciting new chapter in my Indian football journey. I'm deeply grateful for the trust the club and Head Coach Khalid Jamil placed in me, and I'm eager to reciprocate that faith with my performances.

"I firmly believe I have a significant contribution to make to the team, and I'm committed to giving my all in every step I take for the club. Having experienced the electric atmosphere at the Furnace before, I'm thrilled to now play for the passionate fans of Jharkhand and make them proud with my efforts," he said.

Hernandez's Indian football journey began with ATK Mohun Bagan, where he made his mark from 2019 to 2021. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the team's triumph in the 2019-20 ISL season, scoring twice in the final against Chennaiyin FC at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. His goals contributed to a resounding 3-1 victory, crowning ATK Mohun Bagan as champions.

Hernandez then moved to Odisha FC for the 2021-22 season, where he consistently impressed. He featured in 19 out of 20 league games, netting six goals and providing five assists throughout the campaign. His performances showcased his skill and dedication, making him a valuable asset to the Juggernauts.

Head coach, Khalid Jamil lauded the midfielder as he said, "Javier Hernandez brings unparalleled experience to our team, and it's essential we utilize his expertise effectively. His familiarity with Indian football is a significant advantage. We need attacking experience and Javi's presence fills that gap perfectly. His exemplary behaviour on and off the field makes him an ideal role model for our young Indian players. This season is crucial for him, and I'm confident he'll rise to the occasion."

Hernandez will don the jersey number 10 and will soon join the team.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.