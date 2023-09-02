Jammu transporters strike against Sarore toll plaza

Jammu, Sep 2 (IANS) Demanding closure of toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Sarore in J&K’s Samba district, transporters in Jammu observed strike on Saturday affecting transport availability in districts.

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association observed a wheel jam strike in Jammu today.

The transporters observed strike on the call given by Yuva Rajput Sabha that has been agitating against Sarore toll plaza for the last four months.

Ajit Singh, secretary of transporters union said that the protest is on Sarore toll plaza row.

“We were going to extend support during recent strike by Yuva Rajput Sabha also but the decision was deferred keeping in view festivals including Raksha Bandhan as well as Amarnath Yatra”, he said.

