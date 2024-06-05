Jalore - a tough seat: Ashok Gehlot on son Vaibhav's defeat in LS polls

Jaipur, June 5 (IANS) A day after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday spoke about his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat from Jalore, saying that it was a tough seat.

The former CM said, "Jalore seat was already a tough seat. It is a seat adjacent to Gujarat. The language spoken there can be understood by Gujratis. We have not won that seat in the past 20 years."

"We already knew that the seat was tough, but in those circumstances, Vaibhav Gehlot came forward and accepted to contest the election. It is our duty to stand with the party in tough times, so despite knowing that the seat is tough, Vaibhav contested. Vaibhav Gehlot accepted to contest the election, and he gave a good fight there."

On election results, he said, "This election was between the common people and the NDA government, and the public has smashed the pride of BJP. I had assured the leaders that surprising results will come in Rajasthan, that is what happened."

Of the 28 LS seats, BJP secured 14, Congress eight and INDIA bloc partners three.

