Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to lead review of rural Swachh Bharat Mission on Sep 1

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Aiming to outline priorities for the next phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G), Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil will lead a brainstorming session on September 1 with 17 state ministers in-charge of rural sanitation, an official said on Friday.

The “Roundtable Conference on Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) Progress and Brainstorming on SBM-G Next Phase” planned by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) shall review the achievements and progress under SBM-G, focusing on sustaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model outcomes, strengthening solid and liquid waste management systems, the official said.

The outlining of priorities for the next phase of the SBM-G will be done at an open house that will enable brainstorming with an emphasis on system strengthening, digital innovations and convergence with climate resilience goals.

Till date, SBM-G Phase II has enabled over 11.93 crore Individual Household Latrines, 2.62 lakh Community Sanitary Complexes, 4.76 lakh ODF Plus Model Villages, over 950 functional GOBARdhan projects, and 124 Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants.

As SBM-G Phase II approaches its conclusion in March 2026, this conference provides a critical opportunity to consolidate gains, reflect on lessons learnt, and chart a robust roadmap for the next phase of SBM-G, said the statement.

The DDWS looks forward to the participation of states and Union Territories, whose insights and experiences will be vital in shaping the contours of the next phase of SBM-G, thereby advancing the national vision of Swachh, Sujal, and Sustainable Villages.

Others who are likely to take part in discussions include Minister of State V. Somanna; Secretary, DDWS, Ashok K.K. Meena, and AS&MD NJJM & SBM(G), Kamal Kishore Soan.

As many as 21 Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries, and 26 Mission Directors from 29 States and Union Territories are also expected to attend the conference.

