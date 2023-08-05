Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor's husband arrested in bribery case

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has conducted raids at the house of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar following which it arrested her husband Sushil Gurjar, and two touts, an official said on Saturday.

Sushil Gurjar has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of issuing land lease agreements.

Around Rs 40 lakh in cash was found during the search at the mayor's house.

Besides, Rs 8 lakh in cash has also been recovered from the house of a broker. The ACB is also probing the mayor's role in the matter.

ACB Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi (Additional Charge Director General) said that a complaint was submitted to ACB's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Jaipur branch that Rs 2 lakh was received on behalf of Sushil Gurjar through brokers, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey in lieu of issuing the lease.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.