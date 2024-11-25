Jaipur to become beggar-free district: Official

Jaipur, Nov 25 ( IANS) Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni on Monday instructed the departmental officials to make every possible effort with mutual cooperation and coordination to make the district beggar-free.

He directed to ensure effective rehabilitation of people involved in beggary so that such persons leave begging and start a respectable life on the basis of their skills and hard work.

The district collector held a meeting on Monday in the Collectorate Auditorium regarding the rehabilitation of people involved in beggary.

As the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will be organised in Jaipur from 9 December to 11 December, rehabilitation of people involved in begging will be ensured as soon as possible, said officials.

Police and traffic police officers were directed to provide information about the persons involved in begging to the helpline number operated by the district administration and human service institute, Jaipur, and to assist in the rescue, as well as to take preventive and strict legal action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

The district collector directed the Municipal Corporation officials to ensure the cleanliness of the identified rehabilitation homes, repair toilets, arrangement of basic services for beggars in rehabilitation homes, link the identified rehabilitation homes with the Annapurna Rasoi Yojana and ensure the arrangement of adequate food for the beggars through the scheme, as well as to provide employment to them by registering them in the Chief Minister Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The officials of the Medical Department were directed to provide free treatment to the persons involved in begging, to conduct TB, HIV and other tests and treat them, to provide medical and testing facilities in the identified rehabilitation homes, to ensure testing and treatment of beggars by connecting each rehabilitation home with the nearest government hospital.

In the meeting, the officers of the District Child Protection Unit were directed to prepare a list of children involved in begging and provide it to the Education Department, get them admitted in the ‘Children Homes, and ‘Destitute Homes’ run by the department and get them admitted in local schools to connect them with education under the Right to Education.

