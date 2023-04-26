Jaipur-Agra Highway-21 remains blocked for sixth day

Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) The Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 continued to remain jammed by agitators for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding 12 per cent reservation.

The protestors are demanding 12 per cent reservation along with compensation for Mohan Singh who committed suicide.

On Tuesday, the convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Murari Lal Saini, reached Aroda village and shared the points of the talks held with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence with the agitators.

Although Saini said that the government has started work on reservation, but the agitators demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Singh, who committed suicide on Tuesday.

They also demanded a government job for a family member.

The agitators said they will not vacate the highway until the government announces compensation.

On Tuesday, an agitator Mohan Singh, (48), committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the side of the highway in Chah village near Aroda.

Now the people are demanding that until Mohan Singh's family is given Rs 1 crore, they will continue blocking the highway.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Rai Bahadur Memorial (RBM) Hospital in Bharatpur.

Due to the agitation, internet services will remain suspended till 12 p.m. on April 26.

Nadbai MLA Joginder Singh Awana reached the protest site on Wednesday regarding this issue and helped Singh's son financially by giving Rs 2 lakh.

The highway has remained blocked since the night of April 21.

Officials said: "The government has started work on the matter of 12 per cent reservation. Reservation will be given to the people of the society only on the basis of the census of the people of the society."

