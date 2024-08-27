Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda pleads for bail

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s partner, the prime accused in the sensational fan Renukaswamy kidnap and murder case Pavithra Gowda has pleaded the court to grant bail, considering that she is a woman.

The court has adjourned the matter to August 28 (Wednesday). Darshan is the second accused in the case.

The City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru heard Pavithra Gowda’s bail application on Tuesday. Senior lawyer Tommy Sebastian, representing Pavithra Gowda has submitted to the court that it has to take the fact that the petitioner is a woman and grant her bail.

The senior counsel also quoted the Supreme Court judgment in this regard.

He argued that while Pavithra is accused of striking Renuka Swamy on the head and slapping him, she cannot be said to be part of the murder conspiracy.

The case is largely based on the voluntary statements of the accused, and no eyewitness testimony has been recorded. It still needs to be determined whether it was a murder conspiracy or an accidental death. The investigation has been completed, and the lawyer requested bail, considering that she is a woman.

Considering the evidence and witnesses in the investigation, the investigating officers have made Pavithra Gowda as the accused number one in the case. The remand applications submitted by the police to the court objecting to the granting of bail for the accused in the case state that her role is proved in the case.

Police stated that the fan Renukaswamy was brutally tortured and hacked to death after he had sent obscene and derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda.

After Darshan came to know about it, he got Renukaswamy kidnapped by the fan club president, kept him in the shed, and inhumanly tortured him to death.

Police claim that Pavithra Gowda was part of the conspiracy and present at the crime scene.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

The police are in the final stage of submitting the charge sheet in the case to the court.

