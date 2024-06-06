Jacques Kallis to lead South Africa Champions in World Championship of Legends

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) South Africa Champions announced their 15-man squad for World Championship of Legends (WCL) set to take place from July 3 to 13 at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium and Northamptonshire Stadium in England.

The 15-man squad will be led by the iconic Jacques Kallis as team boasts an impressive roster of legends namely Imran Tahir, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, JP Duminy and others.

WCL will feature six teams from six cricketing powerhouses: South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, and the West Indies. This T20 tournament, approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will showcase the retired and non-contracted players.

South Africa Champions squad:

Jacques Kallis (c), Imran Tahir, Herschelle Gibbs (wk), Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Ashwell Prince, Neil McKenzie, Ryan McLaren, Justin Ontong, Rory Kleinveldt, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt.

