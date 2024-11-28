Jacob Bethell is a guy with a very high ceiling, says RCB head coach Andy Flower

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) After signing Jacob Bethell for INR 2.6 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower believes the England batting all-rounder is a player whose ceiling is very high. Bethell made his T20I and ODI debuts against Australia in September and has been handed a debut Test in the ongoing match against New Zealand in Christchurch, shortly after earning his first contract in Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Jacob Bethell is a guy with a very high ceiling. I think when he plays, our fans will love watching him play. Left-hander, a beautiful striker of the ball, the timer of the ball, he hits well over extra cover, he slog-sweeps the spinners, he ramps the quick bowlers and not only will he be important for us as a batsman this year but there’s a potential for him to grow and then for us to get reward in the coming years as well,” said Flower, a former England head coach, in a statement.

Bethell’s potential is something England Captain Ben Stokes had talked about. “He's an incredibly talented kid with a high ceiling. You can see something very special in him, like when he faced Hazlewood and smacked that full ball off the front foot. Those little moments show he's got what it takes. We don’t make decisions on a whim, there’s thought and process behind it, and we’re excited to see him get going.”

The year 2024 has turned out to be a breakthrough year for Bethell, who bats left-handed and bowls left-arm spin, as good showings in the T20 Blast for Warwickshire and the Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix led him to be capped by England across all formats.

“He has looked totally at home in international cricket, which is an extraordinary thing for a guy who has barely played any cricket really. He seems to be made of the right stuff, his technique looks quite simple, not too many movements, no big trigger movements and looks like he has got great control,” observed England batting great Sir Alastair Cook.

