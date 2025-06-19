It's not going to be easier for us despite absence of Rohit, Kohli and Ashwin: Ben Stokes

Leeds, June 19 (IANS) Ahead of the first Test of the five-match series, England captain Ben Stokes said that despite being without their three experienced players - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin - it is not going to be easy for the hosts to dominate the Shubman Gill-led team because of the gigantic talent pool of the Indian cricket.

Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the red-ball format last month, while Ashwin called time on his international career last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Gill's era, which is starting with the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for India at Headingley on Friday, India have a herculean task of filling the big boots of the stalwarts and approaching the future with a clear mindset.

"There's been a lot said about no Rohit (Sharma), no Virat (Kohli) and no Ashwin. That doesn't mean that we think it's going to be any easier than it ever has been against India. The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous," Stokes said in the press conference on the eve of the series opener.

"So, although Virat, Rohit, and Ashwin have done amazing things for their country on the field, that doesn't mean that whoever comes in to replace those individuals are going to be any less hard to bowl that out back in just because of how big the pool of talent is in India. I've spent a lot of time out of the IPL, so I know that there's a lot of it. Obviously, three massive names, three people who have done wonderful things for their country, but it's not going to be any easier for us because of those three big names out here," he added.

Stokes added that his side's sole focus is limited to the India series and not thinking beyond. "Well, look, I think first and foremost, obviously it's five games against India that we're focusing on. We know it's going to be tough, as always against India. Five Test matches are very demanding on the body. So, yeah, we'll be focusing on these five games first," he said.

On Chris Woakes leading the pace attack in the first Test, the all-rounder said his inclusion adds value to their side.

"Since me and Baz (Brendon McCullum) have been together, I don’t think we have lost a game when Chris Woakes played. Good to have him.

"So, again, that just proves how valuable a cricketer is to any team that he turned out for. I think he, being the leader of the attack, is going to thrive off that responsibility. And, yeah, he's a quality critic, as you know, the relentless that he has with the ball, whether that be a new ball or a ball," he added.

Stokes returned to competitive cricket last month after recovering from a left hamstring injury and is feeling "great" physically.

"Physically, well, I mean, when I was 20, I didn't even know what stiffness or anything was. Obviously, now, 34, you know, everything is just naturally just a little bit harder to do," he said.

"But I've worked hard to be where I am here today and, you know, physically where I'm at. It's great, you know, ready to go and just a bit more sensible, I guess, about my build-up. You know, work hard for, you know, the first two training days, two days out, and then, you know, sort of very, very chill than like the day before, just to make sure that everything is going to go come game day," Stokes added.

