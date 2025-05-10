Italian Open: Defending champ Iga Swiatek loses to Danielle Collins in third round

Rome, May 10 (IANS) In a stunning third-round upset at the 2025 Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Danielle Collins dispatched defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 7-5 on Rome’s Campo Centrale. The American's aggressive play dismantled Swiatek's rhythm, marking her second win over the World No. 1 in nine meetings.

Swiatek, who had dominated Rome with a 21-1 record in her previous 22 matches, appeared uncharacteristically subdued. Collins capitalised, delivering 32 winners to Swiatek's 15 and converting six of eight break points. In contrast, Swiatek managed only two breaks from ten opportunities and committed 22 unforced errors as per WTA.

Collins' victory not only ended Swiatek's impressive run in Rome but also highlighted the American's resurgence in her final professional season. Having announced her intention to retire at year's end, Collins has been in formidable form, securing back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston and reaching the Rome semifinals. Her performance against Swiatek underscores her determination to conclude her career on a high note.

For Swiatek, this defeat marks her ninth loss of the season, equaling her total from the previous year. As she prepares for Roland Garros, questions arise about her form and confidence. Once a dominant force on clay, Swiatek now faces the challenge of regaining her momentum ahead of the French Open.

In another game, Peyton Stearns delivered the biggest upset so far at the Italian Open, triumphing in an all-American third round to upset No. 5 seed Madison Keys 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) and advance to her second consecutive WTA 1000 fourth round. There, she will face either Naomi Osaka or Marie Bouzkova

Stearns had also come through her only previous meeting with Keys, in the second round of Toronto last year -- albeit via retirement, after a leg injury forced Keys to pull out while trailing 3-0 in the third set. In the rematch, the 23-year-old finished the job to notch her second career Top 10 win following her defeat of Zheng Qinwen in Dubai three months ago. Stearns twice led by a break in the third set, only for Keys to peg her back both times and force a tiebreak -- but Stearns came up with a terrific drop shot-pass combination to gain a decisive 5-3 lead.

