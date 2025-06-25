'It was already decided...': Gambhir says no change in workload plan for Bumrah

Leeds, June 25 (IANS) India coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed there are no plans to change the workload of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah across the remainder of the ongoing Test series against England, despite defeat in the series opener at Headingley.

It was initially planned that the pace spearhead would only play three of the five Tests during this series as he manages his back issue. Bumrah was India's standout bowler at Headingley - he took 5-83 in the first innings - but could not prevent England chasing 371 as the visitors suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the series opener.

"We won't change it. I think for us to manage Bumrah's workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward and we know that what he brings to the table as well.

"So before he came on this tour, it was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches, but let's see how his body turns up. But we haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play," Gambhir said.

With Bumrah going without a wicket in England's chase, the hosts managed the second-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Tests. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who had navigated a tricky period at the end of Day 4, continued a composed batting effort against India's frontline pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, as well as the second change bowlers of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna.

Seamers Prasidh and Shardul Thakur collected a pair of wickets each in England's chase, with the more experienced trio of Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah all struggling to make much of an impact as the hosts drew first blood in the series.

"This bowling attack has one bowler with five Tests under his belt, one has four, one has played two and one hasn't yet debuted. We will have to give them time," Gambhir said in defence of his bowling group.

"Earlier, we used to have four fast bowlers in the squad with an experience of more than 40 Tests. It doesn't make such a big impact in one-day or T20 matches, but when you go to Australia, England or South Africa for Tests, experience matters. These are early days.

"If we start judging our bowlers after every Test, how will be develop a bowling attack? Outside Bumrah and (Mohammad) Siraj, we don't have that much experience, but they have quality, which is why they are in this dressing room.

"But we have got to keep backing them because it's not about one tour. It's about building a fast-bowler battery that can serve India for long time in Test cricket," he added.

England will take on India in the second Test at Edgbaston on July 2.

